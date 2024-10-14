Kerala CM Pinarayi terms Governor Khan’s charges ‘vilification campaign’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given a strongly-worded reply to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s letter seeking clarity on his remarks on the alleged “anti-national activities” in the state.

The governor and the chief minister have been engaged in a bitter war of words following the latter’s alleged remarks on gold smuggling and its proceeds being used for unlawful activities.

In his letter, the chief minister said he has not made any mention about any “anti-national activities” happening in the state, either in his interview to a national daily or at a press briefing.

“Such misconceived versions, bereft of any authenticity, repeatedly being made in public, in one form or another, is a part of a sustained vilification campaign to malign the state and its residents,” the chief minister wrote.

Pinarayi told Khan that nothing more needs to be attributed to his view that gold smuggling is a crime against the nation.

“I had mentioned that gold smuggling is a crime against the nation based on two aspects: it jeopardises the economy of the country through illicit currency flows and deprives the Union and the state of its legitimate tax revenue,” he said.

The chief minister took strong exception to Khan’s remarks that he had “something to hide” on the gold smuggling remarks. “Let me be permitted to place my strong protest and disagreement on the insinuations and remarks which are an intentional personal attack on me. There is nothing to hide from the Government’s side. I am now compelled to infer that there is, in fact, definitely something hidden behind this deliberate personal insult,” he said.