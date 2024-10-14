Muslim bodies oppose proposal to stop madrasa funding

MALAPPURAM/KANNUR: The latest recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), asking state governments and union territories to stop funding madrasas and madrasa boards, has sparked a debate in Kerala.
The NCPCR also recommended that madrasa boards be discontinued and shut down.
Muslim organisations in the state have opposed the move, though the order would not affect the functioning of madrasas in Kerala since the state government does not provide funding to them. However, these organisations raised concerns that the order could impact the functioning of madrasas in the state in the future.
Members of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic scholars in Kerala (Samastha), said the NCPCR recommendation is part of an agenda to implement Sangh Parivar’s ideological plans.
Umar Faizy Mukkam, a member of the Samastha Mushawara, said the recommendation is part of a broader agenda targeting Muslims. P Mujeeb Rahman, the Kerala state amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind echoed that sentiment.
Leaders from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPM, and the Congress have also voiced opposition against the move.
Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of Samastha, said: “This recommendation won’t affect the functioning of madrasas in Kerala since the state government doesn’t provide any financial support to them.
However, the call to shut down madrasas will significantly impact children in north India. Future developments related to this recommendation might eventually affect madrasas in Kerala.” He added that shutting down madrasas is a violation of religious freedom and other constitutional rights.
“Hadia, the alumni association of Darul Huda Islamic University, operates 2,765 madrasas across north India, where over one lakh students are currently enrolled. Of these, 613 madrasas have been granted recognition by Samastha. Through this initiative, Samastha is expanding its presence in north India.
Calling for the closure of madrasas goes against religious freedom and violates constitutional rights. Closing madrasas is not the solution to encourage children to attend public schools. Instead, efforts should be made to ensure that children receive both religious and general education,” Abdussamad said.
The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state secretariat criticised the NCPCR directive, calling it irresponsible and unconstitutional. The KNM emphasised that madrasas play a vital role in imparting moral values, fostering social bonds, and teaching etiquette to children from an early age, dismissing negative comments about their operations as baseless.
Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan termed the proposal to shut down madrasas “unconstitutional”. Addressing a press conference in Kannur, he accused the commission of attempting to foster religious polarisation.
“This proposal will lead to religious divisions in the country. There have already been significant objections raised against the idea,” Govindan said.
He emphasised that in many states where public schools are lacking, madrasas play a vital role in providing education and receive government grants to continue their services.
“The move will have a negative impact on public education in those states,” he pointed out.
BJP clarifies intent
At the same time, BJP members in Kerala clarified that the NCPCR recommendation aims to end the practice of providing education exclusively through madrasas in north India and to ensure that children in those regions receive general education from government and other schools.
“In some north Indian states, children receive education only in madrasas, without access to general curricula in schools. The Union government is trying to end the practice of isolating children from general education.
No government can prevent religious education through private institutions, as the Constitution guarantees the right to do so. In Kerala, children receive both religious and public school education. The issue arises only when children are taught exclusively in madrasas, which is the case in many other states,” BJP state president K Surendran said.
The party’s national vice president A P Abdullakutty said some groups have spread misinformation suggesting that all madrasas will be shut down.
