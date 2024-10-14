Muslim bodies oppose proposal to stop madrasa funding

MALAPPURAM/KANNUR: The latest recommendation of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), asking state governments and union territories to stop funding madrasas and madrasa boards, has sparked a debate in Kerala.

The NCPCR also recommended that madrasa boards be discontinued and shut down.

Muslim organisations in the state have opposed the move, though the order would not affect the functioning of madrasas in Kerala since the state government does not provide funding to them. However, these organisations raised concerns that the order could impact the functioning of madrasas in the state in the future.

Members of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic scholars in Kerala (Samastha), said the NCPCR recommendation is part of an agenda to implement Sangh Parivar’s ideological plans.

Umar Faizy Mukkam, a member of the Samastha Mushawara, said the recommendation is part of a broader agenda targeting Muslims. P Mujeeb Rahman, the Kerala state amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind echoed that sentiment.

Leaders from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPM, and the Congress have also voiced opposition against the move.

Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of Samastha, said: “This recommendation won’t affect the functioning of madrasas in Kerala since the state government doesn’t provide any financial support to them.

However, the call to shut down madrasas will significantly impact children in north India. Future developments related to this recommendation might eventually affect madrasas in Kerala.” He added that shutting down madrasas is a violation of religious freedom and other constitutional rights.