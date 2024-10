THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has initiated measures to enhance access to palliative care by interconnecting services offered by public hospitals and NGOs through a palliative care grid.

Terming the initiative a first for the country, Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed the assembly that the grid, offering a common platform for palliative care, will be ready by next year. It will link palliative care services of over 1,000 government hospitals and more than 250 NGOs, she said.

The health department is developing software to create a unified platform that outlines available services for patients across primary, secondary, and voluntary home care units. This interconnection ensures continuity of care for palliative patients who may need to transition between locations.

For instance, a patient receiving treatment in a large urban hospital can seamlessly continue care at home in a rural area. It will also let patients in areas lacking palliative care facilities access services from other locations that do. Such linkages are considered beneficial for patients when access to trained doctors, nurses, palliative care medicine and bed facilities vary in institutions.

“The grid network helps in sharing patient data and connect for various aspects of palliative care. It also helps improve access, transparency and control possible misuse of medicines. Moreover, the network will address the disconnect existing between government hospitals and NGOs,” said Dr MR Rajagopal, the Chairman Emeritus of Pallium India.