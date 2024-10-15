UDF, CPI urge rethink of ‘no spot booking’ call for Sabarimala, CPM joins chorus

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE/P’THITTA : The state government’s decision to do away with spot booking for Sabarimala darshan is fast moving towards a flashpoint with protests erupting from various quarters, bringing back memories of the 2018 agitation against the entry of women in the hill shrine.

Sensing political backlash, the CPM has urged the government not to discontinue spot booking. “Both online booking and spot booking should be allowed at Sabarimala. No pilgrims should be denied darshan,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters in Varakala on Monday.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress as well as ruling LDF ally CPI had come out in the open against abandoning spot booking, warning that the RSS might exploit the situation for political gains.

Close on the heels of the government decision to discontinue spot booking, a slew of protests erupted. The Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam held a protest meeting in front of the Pathanamthitta Collectorate on Monday. Criticising the decision, Akkeeraman Kalidasa Bhattathiri said, it seems devotees will now have to offer obeisances at Akshaya Centres for darshan. Warning the government to not trouble the deity, he said things would spiral out of control if trouble erupts at Sabarimala again. “It seems the government and the Devaswom Board have no clue about the issue,” he mocked.