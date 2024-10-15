Wayanad landslides: Assembly seeks central aid, loan waiver

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare display of solidarity, the Opposition UDF in Kerala assembly joined hands with the ruling front to adopt unanimously a resolution against the delay in granting Central assistance to landslide-ravaged Wayanad.The resolution urged the Centre to release immediate financial assistance for Wayanad, as demanded by the state earlier in its memorandum, and to fully write off the bank loans of the victims. The members said that the delay in getting the Central aid would adversely impact the rehabilitation of landslide survivors.
Speaker A N Shamseer allowed a debate on Wayanad landslide rehabilitation after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed to the Opposition’s demand to discuss the matter in detail through an adjournment motion. While the Opposition MLAs who spoke on the motion urged the state government to ensure speedy rehabilitation, both the treasury and Opposition MLAs were united in their criticism of the Centre over not releasing the funds.
Replying to the adjournment motion, Pinarayi said ‘micro plans’ will be evolved to ensure better living standards for each family affected by the disaster. A workshop was held last month in which representatives from the district administration, Kudumbashree Mission and officials of various departments and experts gave inputs on the micro plan, the chief minister said adding that that it will be ready soon.
The chief minister said the two proposed townships to rehabilitate survivors will have a total of 1,000 houses. Special projects will be launched in case the number of houses needs to be increased. He added that the tender process for the construction of the township will be over by December 31. Special arrangements will be made for sponsors who have agreed to provide material support and also those who have assured financial support for building the houses.
Revenue Minister K Rajan assured the House that the government will not rest till the last person among the 47 people missing in the landslide is identified.
Earlier speaking on the adjournment motion, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the state government to exert more pressure on the Centre to avail the immediate financial assistance.
IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty said the government should show its willpower and invoke emergency clauses to ensure speedy rehabilitation. He also demanded that the rehabilitation plan be transparent and completed in a time-bound manner. T Siddique of the Congress who moved the adjournment motion said the people of Wayanad had high hopes after the prime minister’s visit but no Central assistance was forthcoming even after months.
Pinarayi denies using PR agencies to boost image
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied using the services of PR agencies to boost his image, in response to a question in the assembly. He also denied making the Malappuram reference in the controversial interview given to an English daily.
“Kerala, being a land of secularism and peace, has been a target of communal forces. We fight those attacks by upholding our Renaissance tradition and secularism. In this effort we never required the help of a PR agency,” said the chief minister in his written reply to the question raised by UDF MLAs.
He said that the people have taken up the campaign of the LDF and government voluntarily and secular and progressive forces have rallied behind to check the attacks. “We will continue with the policies that have the mandate of the people. The information and public relations department is an efficient mechanism of the government to reach out to the people with information and news on development and welfare,” said the chief minister. The Opposition wanted clarification after the controversial interview appeared in an English daily carried his references to gold and haul seizure in Malappuram.
Cyber police blocked 30k bank accounts linked to financial frauds, says CM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly that the state police cyber division has taken action to block over 30,000 bank accounts linked to cyber financial fraud. Legal measures have been initiated against the account holders, and strict actions are being pursued against the offenders. Additionally, the cyber sleuths are actively identifying and locking the mobile phones used in these fraudulent activities. The police have launched awareness campaigns on social media to educate the public about the rising incidents of financial fraud.