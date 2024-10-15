Wayanad landslides: Assembly seeks central aid, loan waiver

Earlier speaking on the adjournment motion, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the state government to exert more pressure on the Centre to avail the immediate financial assistance.

IUML’s P K Kunhalikutty said the government should show its willpower and invoke emergency clauses to ensure speedy rehabilitation. He also demanded that the rehabilitation plan be transparent and completed in a time-bound manner. T Siddique of the Congress who moved the adjournment motion said the people of Wayanad had high hopes after the prime minister’s visit but no Central assistance was forthcoming even after months.

Pinarayi denies using PR agencies to boost image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied using the services of PR agencies to boost his image, in response to a question in the assembly. He also denied making the Malappuram reference in the controversial interview given to an English daily.

“Kerala, being a land of secularism and peace, has been a target of communal forces. We fight those attacks by upholding our Renaissance tradition and secularism. In this effort we never required the help of a PR agency,” said the chief minister in his written reply to the question raised by UDF MLAs.

He said that the people have taken up the campaign of the LDF and government voluntarily and secular and progressive forces have rallied behind to check the attacks. “We will continue with the policies that have the mandate of the people. The information and public relations department is an efficient mechanism of the government to reach out to the people with information and news on development and welfare,” said the chief minister. The Opposition wanted clarification after the controversial interview appeared in an English daily carried his references to gold and haul seizure in Malappuram.

Cyber police blocked 30k bank accounts linked to financial frauds, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly that the state police cyber division has taken action to block over 30,000 bank accounts linked to cyber financial fraud. Legal measures have been initiated against the account holders, and strict actions are being pursued against the offenders. Additionally, the cyber sleuths are actively identifying and locking the mobile phones used in these fraudulent activities. The police have launched awareness campaigns on social media to educate the public about the rising incidents of financial fraud.