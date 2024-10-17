Rahul Mamkoottathil visits A K Antony, seeks blessings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony exuded confidence in Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil increasing the victory margin in the Palakkad by-election. Antony also said that the vote share of the BJP will come down in the constituency which has been seeing them make great strides in pushing the CPM to the third place in the last two elections. The veteran leader was speaking to reporters after Rahul called on him to seek his blessings.

It was minutes after KPCC digital media cell convener Dr P Sarin who concluded his outburst against the Congress leadership on the candidature in Palakkad that Rahul called on Antony at his residence here on Wednesday afternoon. After they were huddled for more than 15 minutes, the two leaders came outside and spoke to the media. After conveying his best wishes to Rahul, the veteran Congress leader opined that the party would make a clean sweep in the three by-elections due on November 13.

He expressed confidence in Rahul emerging victorious in Palakkad. Referring to Dr Sarin’s displeasure against the candidature, Antony opined that eventually it would get over. “There will be lots of party ticket hopefuls. But once the Congress High Command takes a decision then everyone is bound to abide by it. I’m confident that Rahul will emerge victorious in Palakkad. In fact, he will improve the victory margin of former Palakkad legislator, Shafi Parambil,” said Antony.

Rahul, who was eagerly listening to Antony’s words, smiled when the reporters asked him about Dr Sarin’s press conference held at Palakkad Press Club. He is scheduled to reach Palakkad on Thursday for a rousing reception being organised by party workers. “Sarin is my close friend and he will remain so always. He has clarity on ideology and I am none to judge him,” said Rahul.