Sarin to exit Congress, may be Left pick for Palakkad by-polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unrest in the Congress over its Palakkad bypoll candidate is inching towards a flashpoint as KPCC digital media cell convener P Sarin, who unleashed a tirade against the party for its choice of candidate, is set to part ways with the Congress. In all likelihood, he will contest as a Left independent from the constituency.

The CPM has been waiting for Sarin to make his stance clear. There are indications that he will announce his decision to leave the Congress on Thursday. The Congress leadership, however, has decided not to take any disciplinary action against the dissident leader.

“So far, Sarin has not resigned from the party. Even if he leaves the Congress, he’s not at all keen to join the BJP camp. Both the Congress leadership and Sarin have adopted a wait-and-watch policy,” said sources close to Sarin.

In his outburst on Wednesday, Sarin trained his guns on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Over the past few days, he has been seeking the support of senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal, A K Antony, K Sudhakaran and Satheesan.