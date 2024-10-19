Divya moves court for anticipatory bail

KANNUR: P P Divya on Friday moved the Thalassery Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, saying she only raised the issue of delay in file movement at the farewell function arranged for ADM Naveen Babu. Police had registered a case against Divya for abetting suicide of the ADM under 108 of the BNSS.

In the petition, Divya said she was informed by District Collector Arun K Vijayan about the farewell function. Adv K Viswan, who filed the petition for Divya, said she just wanted to bring to attention the delay in the movement of files handled by Naveen Babu.

“Besides T V Prasanthan, the owner of the petrol pump, another person had also complained about Naveen Babu. K Gangadharan has complained that his file related to filling of paddy field was also withheld by the ADM. He has filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on September 4, 2024 and received the acknowledgement on September 9,” Viswan said.

A police team led by the Town Circle Inspector Sreejith Koderi has recorded the statements from those who attended the farewell meeting and from T V Prasanthan, who raised allegations against the ADM.