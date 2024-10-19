Kerala can access ₹783 crore from SDRF: centre informs High Court

KOCHI: The Union government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that Rs 782.99 crore is available in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), which can be used for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation work. Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundareshan made the submission while the court was considering a case initiated suo motu following the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

The Centre stated that Rs 782.99 crore, including Rs 388 crore (comprising a central share of Rs 291.20 crore and a state share of Rs 96.80 crore) allocated for 2024-25, is available in the SDRF account. It noted that this allocated amount in the SDRF can be used for the relief work in Wayanad.

The Centre’s submission is based on inputs from the Disaster Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, detailing the funds allotted to the state.

According to the statement, after the Wayanad landslides, the Union government released both installments of the central share of the SDRF in advance on July 31 and October 1, each amounting to Rs 145.60 crore. Additionally, the Principal Accountant General of Kerala reported a balance of Rs 394.99 crore in its disaster relief fund account as of March 31, 2024, bringing the total available amount in the account to Rs 782.99 crore.

‘Kerala needs special financial assistance for relief work’

However, the State Disaster Management Authority submitted that the balance amount of Rs 394.99 crore from the previous year in the SDRF account is earmarked for the payment of work undertaken during that period. It also stated that the Rs 388 crore allotted for the current year is a routine allocation for overall disaster management activities. The state maintained that it requires special financial assistance specifically for rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad.

Sundareshan stated that the Centre normally receives a Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, which includes a detailed memorandum from the state seeking further assistance. The state’s request will be considered after the PDNA is submitted.

The Centre clarified that, according to existing guidelines, there is no provision to declare any calamity as a ‘National Disaster.’ The primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the respective state, it stated.

The bench comprising Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and V.M. Syam Kumar adjourned the petition to next Friday.