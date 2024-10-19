Kerala government orders probe into former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed Land Revenue Joint Commissioner Geetha A to investigate the circumstances and causes leading to the death of former Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu K. The government has instructed her to submit the report immediately.
This detailed probe follows a preliminary report submitted by the Kannur District Collector. The government has directed the inquiry officer to address six key aspects while preparing the report. One of the main areas of focus is the sequence of events that led to the death of the former ADM.
Additionally, the allegations made by the District Panchayat President against the ADM will be investigated. The inquiry will examine whether the District Panchayat President has produced any evidence to substantiate her claims.
The officer is also tasked with reviewing the file related to the issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC), which was allegedly delayed. She is expected to investigate the movement of the file, its notings, and the time taken for the issuance of the NOC to determine if there was any undue delay compared to the average processing time. If delays are found, the reasons must be explained in the report.
Further, the investigation will look for any evidence or indication of wrongdoing in the handling of the NOC file. Other relevant issues deemed necessary by the inquiry officer will also be included in the probe.
The inquiry officer has been granted the authority to review files, reports, and interview witnesses and concerned parties as needed. She may also seek the assistance of officers of her choosing to expedite the investigation and is required to submit the report urgently.