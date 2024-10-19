Kerala government orders probe into former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed Land Revenue Joint Commissioner Geetha A to investigate the circumstances and causes leading to the death of former Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu K. The government has instructed her to submit the report immediately.

This detailed probe follows a preliminary report submitted by the Kannur District Collector. The government has directed the inquiry officer to address six key aspects while preparing the report. One of the main areas of focus is the sequence of events that led to the death of the former ADM.

Additionally, the allegations made by the District Panchayat President against the ADM will be investigated. The inquiry will examine whether the District Panchayat President has produced any evidence to substantiate her claims.