Naveen’s kin refuses to accept apology letter of Kannur collector

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family of the deceased Kannur Deputy Collector Naveen Babu has refused to accept an apology sent by Kannur Collector Arun K. Vijayan, expressing grief over his colleague’s death.

In a letter delivered in a sealed cover to the family by the Pathanamthitta sub-collector personally, Collector Arun conveyed his remorse regarding the events surrounding the send-off meeting.

“What happened should never have occurred. It is an irreparable loss. My words can’t express the pain, loss, and shock I feel about Naveen’s demise, even as I wish to share in the grief of the family. At present, there is only darkness around me. I can only pray that everyone has the strength to get through this difficult phase,” the Kannur collector wrote.

Praising Naveen’s dedication, Arun stated, “He was my dear colleague whom I could entrust with any kind of official assignment. I had known him for eight months. He always did his duty with efficiency and compassion. He worked shoulder to shoulder with me.”