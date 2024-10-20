CPI(M) M V Govindan pledges full support to Naveen Babu's family

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan visited the family of ADM Naveen Babu on Sunday, whose recent suicide has caused a political storm in Kerala, and offered the party's full support in taking the necessary legal actions against those responsible for his death.

Babu's death had prompted the party to remove P P Divya, a CPI(M) woman leader who had hinted at corruption allegations against him at his send-off function, from her position as president of the Kannur district panchayat.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family at their Malayalappuzha residence, Govindan said they had demanded legal protection and punishment for those responsible for Babu's death.

His visit came amid reports of divisions within the party's Kannur and Pathanamthitta district committees over the action to be taken against Divya, who has faced criticism from various quarters over her alleged remarks at the send-off function, which are believed to have driven Babu to take the extreme step.

The CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee has demanded strong action against those responsible for Babu's death.

Rejecting these reports, Govindan said the party, in every sense, stands firmly with Naveen Babu's family.

"Whether it's the party in Kannur, Pathanamthitta, or Kerala as a whole, the party's stance is the same," the CPI(M) state secretary said.

Explaining the steps taken by the CPI(M) in response to public protests, he said the party removed Divya from her position as president of the Kannur district panchayat without delay.