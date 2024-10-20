Kochi Metro phase two work gathers steam, new casting yard at HMT Kalamassery

The Kochi Metro phase 2 project involves the setting up of a line from the JLN Stadium station to Infopark via Kakkanad, at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. The 11.17-km line will have 11 stations -- Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamughal, Civil Station Jn, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, Kinfra and Infopark.

Currently, 43% of the structural work for the entry/exit buildings of Cochin SEZ and Civil Station Jn and 18 % of the structural work of Chittethukara, KINFRA Park and Infopark stations have been completed. Piling for the viaduct has also commenced at the Cochin SEZ station site.

Measures to expedite construction activities

The development of the casting yard at HMT is in full swing. “This is to facilitate quick manufacturing of precast elements, which form nearly 60 to 70% of the structural members required for Phase 2 metro viaduct and station construction. Besides, the contractor – M/s Afcons – is mobilising additional resources required to expedite the work and complete it within the stipulated time period,” the metro official said.

Work is progressing all along the alignment from JLN Stadium to Infopark, he pointed out.

Viaduct above the Palarivattom flyover highest section on the stretch A special steel span of 60 metres will be constructed to facilitate the metro viaduct crossing above the Palarivattom flyover. “It will be one of the highest sections on the Phase 2 line,” the official said.

The construction of Kochi Metro phase 2 – named the Pink Line – is being expedited to cater to the ever-expanding Infopark campus, home to growing IT ventures.