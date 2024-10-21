Minister Rajan writes to PM seeking amends on conditions regarding Thrissur Pooram fireworks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K E Rajan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to amend the conditions put forward by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry regarding Thrissur Pooram citing that they were detrimental to the smooth conduct of fireworks.

In his communique, the minister wrote that the new proposal that the licenced magazine be at least 200 metres away from the display site is unnecessary and illogical. As per the Explosive Rules of 2008, the prescribed distance has been 45 metres, the letter said.