Minister Rajan writes to PM seeking amends on conditions regarding Thrissur Pooram fireworks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Revenue Minister K E Rajan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to amend the conditions put forward by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry regarding Thrissur Pooram citing that they were detrimental to the smooth conduct of fireworks.
In his communique, the minister wrote that the new proposal that the licenced magazine be at least 200 metres away from the display site is unnecessary and illogical. As per the Explosive Rules of 2008, the prescribed distance has been 45 metres, the letter said.
The minister also objected to the demand for creating a 100-metre distance between the spectators and the display area.
"In the Pooram fireworks, palm leaf cracker chains and sound shells of 1' and 2' diameters are used in the beginning and carried over to larger shells until it reach the climax. It is brought to the notice that sticking to a distance limit of 100 metres even at the initial level is needless. Modifying the distance as 50-70 metres from start to finish will be sufficient," the letter read.
Rajan also found fault with the stipulation that the assembling shed should be 100 metres away from the display site and wrote that the assembly shed would be empty during the display and the condition laid down was unnecessary.
It was also noted that there was no need to enforce the condition that those employed with fireworks should wear protective gears, including safety glasses and ear defenders.
Regarding the condition that fireworks should be held 250 metres away from schools, hospitals and nursing homes, the minister pointed out that when the Pooram is held, the schools are given a holiday.
Therefore the word "schools" is to be amended to" schools in their working time". In the case of hospitals and nursing homes, a No Objection Certificate from the concerned will be desirable, the letter read.
Reservations were raised against prescribing a minimum distance of 10 metres between group of different size mortars. The minister also raised objection to the condition that barred use of iron and steel tools in the premises of the fireworks and said iron pegs, iron hooks, coir strings and iron wire were being used for conducting fireworks for many years.