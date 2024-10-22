Kerala govt intends to terminate MCH employee over bribe claim to ADM Naveen Babu: Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health minister has made it clear that the state government intends to terminate T V Prashanthan, an electrician with the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur, following allegations that he bribed the late ADM Naveen Babu to start a fuel outlet. The department has initiated an investigation against Prashanthan.
Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade and Medical Education Joint Director Dr K V Vishwanath will visit the MCH as part of the investigation on Tuesday. The probe will check if Prashanthan violated service rules by applying for a fuel outlet while being employed at the MCH.
Health Minister Veena George said that Prashanthan, who started as an employee of the cooperative society which owns the hospital, will not be regularised as a government employee.
Congress seek CBI probe over ADM Naveen Babu's death
PATHANAMTHITTA: A day after CPM state secretary M V Govindan visited the family of late Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, the district Congress alleged that Left party leaders were ‘untrustworthy,’ while calling for a CBI probe into the suspected suicide.
Speaking to TNIE, DCC president Satheesh Kochuparambil said, “ Though several CPM leaders visited the family, till now they have not taken any action to register a non-bailable case, and arrest the main culprit P P Divya.”