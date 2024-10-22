Kerala govt intends to terminate MCH employee over bribe claim to ADM Naveen Babu: Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health minister has made it clear that the state government intends to terminate T V Prashanthan, an electrician with the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, Kannur, following allegations that he bribed the late ADM Naveen Babu to start a fuel outlet. The department has initiated an investigation against Prashanthan.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Khobragade and Medical Education Joint Director Dr K V Vishwanath will visit the MCH as part of the investigation on Tuesday. The probe will check if Prashanthan violated service rules by applying for a fuel outlet while being employed at the MCH.