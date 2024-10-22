Wayanad landslide rehabilitation: Estate owners move Kerala HC against land acquisition

KALPETTA: Challenges are mounting in the land acquisition process for the resettlement of victims of the recent Wayanad disaster. Estate owners have filed a petition in the High Court opposing the acquisition of land intended for new townships under the Disaster Management Act. The sites in question include the Harrison Malayalam Estate in Nedumbala, Meppadi grama panchayat, and Elston Estate in Kalpetta.

The district administration did not anticipate this level of opposition from the estate management. Collector D R Meghsree said that the project will proceed as directed by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, with plans to complete the land acquisition process within the next month and hand over the plots.

Typically, land acquisition for government projects is conducted under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013. However, due to the significance of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide—the worst such disaster in India—the acquisition for the resettlement of victims will follow the National Disaster Management Act of 2005 for expedited action.

Surveys and assessments have already been completed at both estates in Meppadi and Kalpetta as part of the resettlement initiative. Legal consultations regarding the acquisition have involved experts, including the Advocate General.

The plan involves acquiring 65.41 acres from Harrison Malayalam Limited’s Nedumbala Estate and 78.73 acres from Elston Estate in Pulppara near the Kalpetta Bypass. A government order has been issued for this acquisition.

In response to the opposition, the collector has also filed a civil case in the Sultan Bathery court asserting the government’s claim over the estates for the resettlement project.

The revenue department is expected to have a discussion with the estate owners regarding land acquisition and compensation procedures. The government aims to construct approximately 1,000 single-storey houses of 1,000 square feet each in the two townships, with a master plan currently in development. The project will require Union government approval, and the tender process is anticipated to begin in December, following an engineering, procurement, and construction model.

“We have filed a petition claiming the title deed in Sultan Bathery court and expect positive outcomes soon, given the unique circumstances of this case. During our review meetings with the chief secretary, we highlighted the necessity of continuing resettlement projects even amid by-election activities. We have received assurances for separate sanctions for both short-term and long-term efforts during this period,” said the collector.