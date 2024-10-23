I did not invite P P Divya to ADM Naveen's farewell, asserts collector Arun K Vijayan

KANNUR: District Collector Arun K Vijayan has reiterated that he had not invited former district panchayat president P P Divya for the farewell function arranged for outgoing ADM Naveen Babu on October 14.
He told reporters on Tuesday that he had received a phone call from Divya, but refused to divulge details of the call saying that those things are part of the investigation. It may be recalled that in her petition before the Thalassery Sessions Court, Divya had stated that she was invited to the function by the district collector. He said he cannot comment on Divya’s claim.
The collector said he has handed over the telephone call records to the police. “I have not contacted Divya after the incident,” he said. He refused to react to the question whether he had contacted the ADM after the farewell. He denied reports that he had applied for transfer from the post. “These are the matters to be decided by the government and I will abide by the government’s decision,” he said.
The collector said he had a good working relationship with the ADM. There is merit in the allegations that he had denied leave for the ADM. To another question, the collector said he was not aware of the allegations raised by Divya before she levelled them at the meeting.
Meanwhile, a police team led by Town CI Sreejith Koderi recorded the statement of the collector at his official residence on Tuesday night.
A Geetha, the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner, who has been deputed by the government to inquire into the incidents that led to Naveen Babu’s suicide also had recorded the collector’s statement. It is learnt that the collector’s initial report and Geetha’s report failed to find any evidence for the corruption charges levelled against the ADM. The joint commissioner is likely to submit a report to the government soon.