ADM’s death: Governor expresses grief, Speaker promises free and fair probe

PATHANAMTHITTA: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu while assuring the family that he would intervene at his level if they have any complaints.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Naveen’s family in Malayalapuzha, the governor said it is not right to speculate anything on the incident at the moment, saying the investigation is going on.

“I believe the investigation is going on. It will not be right on my part to indulge in any speculation,” he said.

When the media pointed out that the police had not interrogated former district panchayat president PP Divya yet, he said he wasn’t aware of it.

The governor spent around half an hour with Naveen’s family members including his wife Manjusha, daughters Nirupama and Niranjana and close relatives.

“Today it’s all about their loss. They lost the head of the family. I’ve come here to share their grief and let them feel that they are not alone. Everybody is sad about the tragic incident. Their pain is beyond words,” Khan said.

“I was talking to the family. I told them that the investigation was going on. But if something is to be done at my level I can also use my office for forwarding any representation or any complaints to the government,” he assured. While refusing to comment more, the governor reiterated that he had come to comfort and console the family members.

Speaker A N Shamseer also visited ADM’s family on Tuesday. Shamseer said he has full faith in the investigation by the police.

“I came here as the Speaker to express my grief on behalf of the Kerala Assembly. I’ve full faith in the investigation of the police. As far as I understand, the probe is free and fair. I’m also from Kannur,” he said.

To a query regarding the probe, he said, “The investigation is progressing on the right track. Even the chief minister has assured that.”

Shamseer said he did not know Naveen Babu in person.

“He had taken charge only seven months ago. I didn’t get any chance to meet him during his stint there,” the Speaker said.