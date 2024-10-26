PC Chacko suspects Saseendran’s hand behind horse-trading row

KOCHI: Refuting the allegation that Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas had offered Rs 50 crore each to two LDF MLAs to defect to NCP Ajit Pawar faction, NCP state president and national working president P C Chacko said Democratic Kerala Congress leader Antony Raju who raised the allegation is the most unreliable person in politics. Without naming party leader A K Saseendran, he expressed doubts that the forest minister whom the party has directed to step down might be behind the row.

“There is a case pending against Antony Raju in the court for stealing material objects which were submitted before the court as evidence. I don’t think Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will sacrifice Thomas K Thomas believing the words of a person like Antony. I think somebody might have persuaded him to raise the allegation. People who want to stop Thomas K Thomas’ elevation as a minister might be behind the allegation,” he told TNIE.

Claiming that Thomas k Thomas is a person with integrity, Chacko said the MLA had submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court supporting the leadership of Sharad Pawar immediately after the split in the party. “Our national president had shown me the letter written by Thomas in February 2024 assuring that he will always support the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Thomas never wavered on principles as a politician. I urged the chief minister not to take incredible allegations at face value,” he said.

Chacko claimed that Thomas was never close to Ajit Pawar. “Though we had met Ajit Pawar following Sharad Pawar as a shadow, the leaders from Kerala never had any contact with him. We refute this allegation as a fake bomb prank by Antony Raju.