PC Chacko suspects Saseendran’s hand behind horse-trading row

KOCHI: Refuting the allegation that Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas had offered Rs 50 crore each to two LDF MLAs to defect to NCP Ajit Pawar faction, NCP state president and national working president P C Chacko said Democratic Kerala Congress leader Antony Raju who raised the allegation is the most unreliable person in politics. Without naming party leader A K Saseendran, he expressed doubts that the forest minister whom the party has directed to step down might be behind the row.
“There is a case pending against Antony Raju in the court for stealing material objects which were submitted before the court as evidence. I don’t think Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will sacrifice Thomas K Thomas believing the words of a person like Antony. I think somebody might have persuaded him to raise the allegation. People who want to stop Thomas K Thomas’ elevation as a minister might be behind the allegation,” he told TNIE.
Claiming that Thomas k Thomas is a person with integrity, Chacko said the MLA had submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court supporting the leadership of Sharad Pawar immediately after the split in the party. “Our national president had shown me the letter written by Thomas in February 2024 assuring that he will always support the leadership of Sharad Pawar. Thomas never wavered on principles as a politician. I urged the chief minister not to take incredible allegations at face value,” he said.
Chacko claimed that Thomas was never close to Ajit Pawar. “Though we had met Ajit Pawar following Sharad Pawar as a shadow, the leaders from Kerala never had any contact with him. We refute this allegation as a fake bomb prank by Antony Raju.
Pointing fingers at Forest Minister Saseendran, whom the NCP leadership has directed to step down to facilitate the elevation of Thomas K Thomas, Chacko said somebody who will benefit if Thomas is denied the minister post might have persuaded Antony Raju.
He asserted that Saseendran will have to resign as the NCP national president has asked him to step down. “It is the discretion of the chief minister to decide on the appointment of Thomas as minister. But the decision of our national president has to be implemented,” said Chacko.
He claimed that Thomas is a leader who had shown 100 times more integrity and allegiance to the chief minister than Antony. “Kuttanad was a seat held by former MLA and Democratic Kerala Congress leader K C Joseph and being a member of the same party, Antony is trying to wrest the seat.
But this move was very uncharitable and we are convinced that Thomas is innocent in this issue. I had asked Thomas to first prove his integrity to the party when he staked claim for the minister post last time and he obeyed. I am sure the CM will be convinced about his innocence and will take an appropriate decision on his appointment as minister after the byelection,” Chacko said.