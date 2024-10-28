Congress wary of dissidents playing spoilsport in Chelakkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section within the Congress camp is apprehensive of their own party workers’ votes going in favour of the BJP candidate in Chelakkara. If the party leadership has been facing dissident moves in Palakkad by-election against the candidature of Rahul Mamkootathil, the local dissident leaders have not yet come out in the open against Ramya Haridas’ candidature in Chelakkara. This has cast a shadow on Ramya’s prospects in Chelakkara as the BJP camp is upbeat about defeating the Congress candidate.

From day one, the local Congress leaders were against the candidature of Rahul and Ramya in Palakkad and Chelakkara respectively. If Palakkad witnessed a few dissident leaders emerging against the leadership, the local leaders in Chelakkara were tight-lipped against the candidature of Ramya.

KPCC vice-president V P Sajeendran and general secretary P M Niyas were sent to Chelakkara three months ahead of the by-election announcement to thwart moves against Ramya. They have been able to address the internal party squabbles pertaining to the constituency to a large extent. But a senior Congress leader told TNIE that still there is apprehension about grassroots-level leaders showing their displeasure against Ramya when Chelakkara goes to polls on November 13.