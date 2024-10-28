Leaked letter from Palakkad DCC puts Congress in a spot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Things have not been rosy for Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan ever since the Congress announced its candidates for the Palakkad and Chelakkara by-elections.

Now, the latest controversy sparked by a leaked letter indicating that Satheesan allegedly refused to accept the Palakkad DCC’s proposal to field K Muraleedharan from the constituency has ruffled feathers, with allegations cropping up of him playing spoilsport over fears of the senior Congress leader upstaging him as the LoP. While Satheesan has claimed the leaked letter is no longer relevant, rival camps are playing it up as an example of infighting in the Congress.

When Congress state president K Sudhakaran met Palakkad and Thrissur DCC leaders to know their candidate preference for the bypolls, they are learnt to have informed him of their choices. Sudhakaran had rooted for Ramya Haridas in Chelakkara which saw Satheesan endorsing Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad.

After the meeting, a Palakkad DCC office-bearer had told TNIE that they wanted Muraleedharan as they felt only a senior leader of his stature would be able to defend the seat vacated by Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil. The DCC was also keen on Muraleedharan in view of the silent work by the BJP and RSS in Palakkad for its candidate Krishnakumar.

However, when contacted, Muraleedharan told TNIE that he was not keen on contesting from Palakkad.

“I never expressed my desire to contest from Palakkad. Already, I have a bad reputation that I have become a regular outstation candidate. It was Palakkad DCC that recommended my name,” he said. Meanwhile, Sudhakaran has announced a probe into letter’s leak. A party source said they suspect it to be the handiwork of dissident Congress leader Dr P Sarin. However, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan said voters have paid scant regard to the controversy. “The voters are more concerned about what’s affecting them. I’ve been saying this row is unwarranted as the letter is no longer relevant. Rahul is miles ahead of his rivals,” he said.

CPM secretary M V Govindan hit a raw nerve when he alleged that Satheesan rejected the DCC’s proposal as he feared losing the LoP post.

Meanwhile, the UDF has arranged a public meeting at Kota Maidan on Wednesday.