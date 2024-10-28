Tit for tat: CPM and IUML engage in ‘war of books’

KOZHIKODE: IUML leader M K Muneer is planning to write a book rebutting the arguments of CPM state committee member P Jayarajan, who has accused the League for forging ties with ‘extremist organisations’ like Jama’at-e-Islami and the SDPI.

Muneer told TNIE that the proposed title of the book is CPM: Varga Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Vargeeyatha, imitating the title of Jayarajan’s book Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam.

“Jayarajan’s book is the latest example of CPM’s continuing dilution of anti-Sangh Parivar ideology,” he said, adding that the party has no issues in aligning with extremist forces if that suited its convenience. IUML also has taken strong exception to the portrayal of its leader K M Seethi alias Seethi Sahib as communal.

In the book, Jayarajan said that in a public speech before independence, Seethi Sahib had said Hindus and Muslims cannot live together in India. He quoted senior CPM leader Paloli Muhammad Kutty, who recalled a speech K M Seethi made at an IUML meeting. “India will be ruled by Hindus after independence. Muslims can never live under Hindu rule… Hindus consider cow dung as holy but for Muslims it is najas (filth). How can these two communities live together,” Jayarajan quoted Seethi as saying.

He said because of these kinds of propaganda, the majority of the illiterate Muslims stood behind the IUML. Seethi was one of the prominent leaders of the All-India Muslim League and later the IUML.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan said IUML and Jama’at-e-Islami are trying to unify Muslims using religion as a tool while the Sangh Parivar is using the same strategy in the case of Hindus.