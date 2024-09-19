Controversy erupts over P Jayarajan’s book on Muslim politics in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan’s new book on Muslim politics in Kerala has evoked strong reactions from different corners with the Congress branding it as a ploy to win BJP votes while the Deepika daily said it was a sincere effort to ‘expose the extremists.’

Addressing a public programme in Kozhikode, Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the CPM has started wooing the Hindu votes. “There is a clear understanding between CPM and BJP. There is a report in the media about the document which will be placed before the party congress. It says both the minority and majority communalism should be countered,” he said.

Muraleedharan said Jayarajan’s book was discussing minority communalism. “The party that talked about issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act is now discussing minority communalism. Speaker A N Shameer’s statement that the RSS is an important organisation in India should be read along with these developments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deepika said it remained to be seen whether the CPM would endorse what Jayarajan said on Muslim fundamentalism. In the editorial that appeared on Wednesday, the daily said it was not certain whether the leader would stick to what he said and whether the political parties, including the CPM, would reject political Islam that has sneaked into the political discourse.