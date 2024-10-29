Guest lecturers’ pay: Kerala govt drags feet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After promising to address the delay in disbursal of remuneration to guest lecturers in colleges across the state, the government has been accused of dragging its feet on the matter.

Last month, the government had assured that a special adalat will be conducted in October to address issues related to many months’ pending payment. However, guest lecturers have complained that no adalat has been scheduled at the deputy director-level even as the month is drawing to a close.

TNIE had reported that majority of the around 3,000 guest lectures in colleges across the state have been left without pay for months due to apathy of the officials in issuing approval orders. In the wake of the report, Higher Education Minister R Bindu had convened a high-level meeting last month to address the issue.

An official of the higher education department said most of the pay related issues have been resolved and only a few are pending. “Only pay issues that have not been rectified at the official level will be taken up. We plan to conduct the adalat after giving proper notice to aggrieved persons,” the official said.