Kerala

Kerala govt announces formation of SIT to probe into fire accident at Kasaragod temple

It is suspected that the accident occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.
KASARAGOD: A fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late last night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded, police said on Tuesday.

Kasargod District Police chief D Shilpa announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fire accident.

The district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been directed to carry out an inquiry separately into the incident and submit a report.

The incident happened at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram in this northernmost district of Kerala, police said.

Nileswaram police have registered a case into the firework accident under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the BNS.

Fire accident
SIT
Kasaragod temple

