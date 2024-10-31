Kerala HC: Centre will categorise Wayanad disaster in two weeks

KOCHI: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a high-level committee constituted by it will take a decision on declaring the landslide of July 30 at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad as falling under the L3 category (Nearly catastrophic situation that overwhelmed the state and district authorities) within two weeks.
The Centre made the submission in response to a report filed by senior advocate Ranjith Thampan, the amicus curiae, seeking a directive to the National Disaster Management Authority to declare the landslide under L3 category. He pointed out that in the event of the categorisation of the natural disaster as L3, there will be enhancement in the relief measures that are made available to the state government.
The Union government informed the court that the high-level committee will take a decision with regard to the disbursal of funds within two weeks. The court said that the decision regarding the category of disaster would automatically bring in more funds and also the waiver of loans. Amicus curiae informed that there have been discussions across the country to explore the possibility of introducing Risk Insurance Schemes to cover natural disasters.
The court asked whether the time has come for the State of Kerala to implement a parametric insurance scheme in collaboration with the Union of India and other stakeholders including private insurance companies to tide over the financial constraints perceived by the state in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters. Then the Advocate General stated that the state government is awaiting a final report of the expert committee.
The amicus curiae also pointed out that the scheme to provide `300 per day to the disaster victims will expire soon. The state government replied that the state executive had met and extended it to another 30 days.
The court also directed the Union government that there should be effective steps to prevent landslips on national highways in areas prone to landslides and floods.
The court further pointed out that there were reports that several victims of the Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation. The court said that to prove the bona fide of the government and to discharge its obligation, the money should be paid through a bank account.