Kerala HC: Centre will categorise Wayanad disaster in two weeks

KOCHI: The Union government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a high-level committee constituted by it will take a decision on declaring the landslide of July 30 at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad as falling under the L3 category (Nearly catastrophic situation that overwhelmed the state and district authorities) within two weeks.

The Centre made the submission in response to a report filed by senior advocate Ranjith Thampan, the amicus curiae, seeking a directive to the National Disaster Management Authority to declare the landslide under L3 category. He pointed out that in the event of the categorisation of the natural disaster as L3, there will be enhancement in the relief measures that are made available to the state government.

The Union government informed the court that the high-level committee will take a decision with regard to the disbursal of funds within two weeks. The court said that the decision regarding the category of disaster would automatically bring in more funds and also the waiver of loans. Amicus curiae informed that there have been discussions across the country to explore the possibility of introducing Risk Insurance Schemes to cover natural disasters.