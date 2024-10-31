Sreejesh an inspiration to athletes: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praising Olympic medalist P R Sreejesh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that when the Indian hockey team faced challenges, Sreejesh stepped up and that he serves as an inspiration to every athlete. He was speaking at an event organised to honour Paris Olympic medalist P R Sreejesh on Wednesday at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. The state government rewarded him with a cash award of `2 crore during the event.
CM noted that if Sreejesh hadn’t retired, he could have maintained good form for many years. He added that appointing him as the national junior team’s coach was apt to utilise his experience.
“This medal achievement once again highlights the strength and spirit of our land. When the hockey team faced challenges, it was Sreejesh who stepped up, providing them with resilience. Known as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time in the Indian team, Sreejesh’s commitment is what elevates him to such heights. He serves as an inspiration to every athlete and a model for future generations,” said CM.
Sreejesh was escorted to the event in a procession from Manaveeyam Veedhi. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman presided over the event.
Speaking to young athletes, Sreejesh recalled his humble beginning and only goal of earning grace marks for exams and urged young athletes to dream big.
“I was just like you and have cheered for many sitting on the same stage. I remember the days when I used to play in torn shoes and jerseys. If I, who only dreamt of 60 marks, could compete in two Olympics, then you can dream of an Olympic gold and achieve it in the next 10 years,” said Sreejesh.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty presented appointment orders to 2018 Asian Games medalists P U Chitra, Mohammed Anas, V K Vismaya, V Neena and Kunjumohammed as assistant sports organisers. A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh was awarded to hockey coach P Radhakrishnan Nair. MLA Antony Raju, General Education principal secretary Rani George, Director of Sports Vishnuraj, I M Vijayan and Sports Council president U Sharafali attended the event.