Sreejesh an inspiration to athletes: CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praising Olympic medalist P R Sreejesh, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that when the Indian hockey team faced challenges, Sreejesh stepped up and that he serves as an inspiration to every athlete. He was speaking at an event organised to honour Paris Olympic medalist P R Sreejesh on Wednesday at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. The state government rewarded him with a cash award of `2 crore during the event.

CM noted that if Sreejesh hadn’t retired, he could have maintained good form for many years. He added that appointing him as the national junior team’s coach was apt to utilise his experience.

“This medal achievement once again highlights the strength and spirit of our land. When the hockey team faced challenges, it was Sreejesh who stepped up, providing them with resilience. Known as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time in the Indian team, Sreejesh’s commitment is what elevates him to such heights. He serves as an inspiration to every athlete and a model for future generations,” said CM.