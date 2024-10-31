Union Minister Suresh Gopi dares Kerala government to seek CBI probe into Thrissur Pooram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, on Thursday provided details surrounding a recent incident at the Thrissur Pooram festival.

The minister, facing controversy over his use of an ambulance to reach the festival venue after learning that the event had allegedly been disrupted, demanded a CBI investigation to uncover the truth.

While acknowledging that he reached the site in an ambulance, Gopi explained that he initially arrived near the festival venue by car, which was then attacked by “goondas” from rival political parties. The minister claimed that he was rescued by local youths, who then transported him to the site in an ambulance that had been stationed there for festival emergencies.

"I do not need to explain it further. Let the CBI come and investigate. Do they have the courage to bring the CBI? Their entire politics will go up in flames if it happens. You want the truth to come out, bring the CBI," Gopi asserted.