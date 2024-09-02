Hidden camera charge puts film caravan sector under a cloud

He also points out that after some issues associated with drivers and caravans were brought to the notice of the union, it was decided to create a separate section to handle things associated with caravans.

“Since we would be dealing with both drivers and cleaners, it became important to create a separate FEFKA KCDU Caravan Section within the union. This was done for better monitoring of the functioning of the caravan section. It has been just two years since the separate section was formed,” he says.

There are 36 registered drivers under this section. “We have been strictly adhering to the guidelines drawn up by the union. However, it should be noted that there are a group of drivers contracted by the caravan owners’ association who haven’t registered with the union and they pose a threat since there is no one to monitor their behaviour. It is said that the caravan in the incident reported by the actor was one driven by a driver not associated with the union,” Anish says.

The caravans are rented on a daily basis and the driver paid daily wages, he says. “A driver under FEFKA’s union commands a wage of Rs 850 per day. It might so have happened that the driver in the alleged incident was hired from outside for a lower wage. This happens sometimes,” he says.

Hence, the union has not been able to ascertain whose vehicle it was or who the driver was, he says. “But if it comes to light that the driver associated or the owner of the caravan is someone associated with the union, strict action will be taken,” Anish says.

The caravan rented by FEFKA or the production units have to be driven by registered drivers, he stresses.

“To ensure that even the cleaners are the ones cleared by the police, we will be coming up with new guidelines in the union’s upcoming meeting on September 3. We will also discuss various measures to deter the installation of hidden cameras in caravans,” he adds.

As to the question of actresses showing reluctance henceforth in using caravans, Vinod, a caravan owner, says, “Since the caravans are contracted by the production unit, such an issue may not crop up. It should be noted that the drivers we provide have police clearance.”

At the same time, he admits the incident has dented the image of the sector. “People will, of course, be wary of using caravans. But a solution to all those issues will be arrived at a meeting set to be held on September 6,” he adds.