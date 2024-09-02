Kerala CM announces investigation against ADGP Ajith Kumar over Anwar's allegations

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a stance on the controversial allegations made by Nilambur MPA P V Anwar against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar and Pathanamthitta District Police Chief S Sujith Das.

While addressing the Kerala Police Association state conference in Kottayam on Monday, the Chief Minister announced that a high-ranking police officer will investigate into the recent allegations. He also made it clear that any breach of discipline will not be tolerated.

It was unprecedented for the Chief Minister to publicly announce an investigation against an ADGP at a state conference attended by lower-ranked officers in the police force. However, Pinarayi did not disclose who would lead the investigation or what actions would be taken against Sujith Das.

"Some issues have come to light in the public recently. It has been decided that these issues will be thoroughly investigated by a ‘top-ranked’ officer in the police force. Discipline is of utmost importance, and any violations will not be tolerated. Action will be taken accordingly," Pinarayi stated.

Before attending the police association conference, Law and Order DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb called on Pinarayi at the Government Guest House at Nattakom in Kottayam. He appraised the developments after the surfacing of Anwar’s allegations.

Ajith was appointed as the Law and Order ADGP, a crucial position with control over local police, in October 2022 after Vijay Sakhare went on a Central deputation. Ajith's promotion had raised concerns due to previous allegations in the gold smuggling case over attempting to manipulate a statement from one of the accused.

Furthermore, P V Anwar's accusations against Ajith Kumar carry significant political implications amid the changing political landscape in CPM. While Anwar directed his criticisms towards the ADGP and Pathanamthitta SP, the primary target is believed to be the CM's political secretary P Sasi, who reportedly holds considerable influence in the home department with the alleged support of Ajith Kumar.