Kerala govt delaying action on Hema committee report as their own people involved: JP Nadda

PALAKKAD: Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday alleged that the Kerala government delayed publishing the Justice Hema Committee report and initiating action based on the report because “their own people are involved” in the sexual harassment controversies that have rocked the Malayalam film industry and state politics.

Nadda was addressing an interactive programme titled Moments with Naddaji, organised by the BJP state leadership and attended by eminent personalities from Palakkad. Nadda is in Palakkad to attend RSS’ three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, organised for the first time in Kerala, which culminates on Monday.