Opposition UDF to cash in on Kerala MLA PV Anvar's allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revelations against a top IPS officer and home department by CPM-backed MLA P V Anwar have come as a shot in the arm for the opposition UDF.

After the Justice Hema Committee report, the revelations by Anwar opened a new battleground for the Opposition against the left government. Both Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have sought an urgent probe into Anwar's revelations.

The LDF government was on song when they released the Justice Hema Committee's report after more than 4.5 years in hibernation. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF allies took pride that they had created history by constituting a committee to study the problems faced by women actors in the Malayalam film industry, they were in for a jolt when Anwar came out against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das and the powerful political secretary at CMO P Sasi.

The ruling front MLA's allegations include phone tapping, murder and gold smuggling. A top Congress leader told TNIE that Anwar's claim only shows that all is not well with the Police department.

"Anwar had said during his press briefing that the Chief Minister can't keep a tab on all 29 departments under his portfolio. Hence, he entrusted his political secretary Sasi to take care of what was happening in the Home department. If what Anwar had claimed is true, then there is serious introspection required on the part of the CPM leadership. A top police official will not be able to undertake phone tapping, murder and gold smuggling without the knowledge of the top CPM leaders," said a top Congress leader.