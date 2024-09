THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government suspended former Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das on Thursday, almost five days after LDF MLA P V Anvar raised serious allegations against him. Ever since his telephonic conversation with Anvar came out, the writing was on the wall for the 2015-batch IPS officer.

Anvar lost no time in taking to the Facebook, posting: “Wicket number one... A canker has been cast out.”

Pushed on the back foot after the audio clip of the telephonic conversation became public, the home department stripped Das of the office of the Pathanamthitta district police chief on Monday and ordered him to appear before the state police chief. The officer reported before the state police chief and furnished an explanation on Wednesday.

In the clip, the SP was heard pleading with the MLA to withdraw the complaint he had filed on felling of trees on the premises the Malappuram district police chief’s camp house.