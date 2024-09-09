ADGP-RSS meet: Kerala government calls opposition charges ‘baseless’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as ADGP M R Ajith Kumar’s meeting with the RSS leadership has put the Left on the defensive, the home department feels there is nothing wrong with such personal meetings.

Sources in the home department also maintained that no intelligence report was submitted to the chief minister regarding the meeting between the ADGP and the RSS national leaders.

“No such report was submitted, nor was a warning given to the government in this regard. There’s nothing wrong in officials meeting individuals unofficially at their level. Such meetings happen at all times in any government,” a home department official told TNIE.

Sources close to the government said it has decided to come out with an explanation for the controversy over ADGP Ajith Kumar. The government terms opposition charges over the ADGP’s controversial meeting with RSS leaders baseless.

“It is alleged that the ADGP met RSS national leader Dattatreya Hosabale to create a favourable atmosphere for BJP in the last Lok Sabha election by disrupting the Thrissur Pooram. According to them, the meeting took place in May 2023. The parliamentary elections were held in May 2024. What’s the logic behind raising an allegation that two persons met a year earlier to create a favourable atmosphere for the BJP by disrupting the pooram?” a source said.