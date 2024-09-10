KSEB gets two hydel projects after 14 years, adds 100 MW to grid

Pallivasal Extension

The Pallivasal Extension scheme has two generators with a capacity to generate 30 MW of power each. The water is brought to the generation station from Ramaswamy Iyer Head Works in Munnar. The barrage was built for the old Pallivasal project. Once the new project is commissioned the old penstock pipeline will be disconnected. The tunnel is 3.5 km long and the penstock pipeline has a length of 1.4 km and is 1.4 m wide.

Though the original deadline to commission the project was in 2014, it was delayed due to multiple reasons. “The construction of the tunnel was the biggest challenge in civil works as the stretch was unstable. There was a landslide in the area in 2018 and the track of the penstock was destroyed,” said executive engineer (civil) K Biju.

The electrical and mechanical works were restarted in 2021. The station can generate 153.9 million units of power a year. “The water pressure at the main inlet valve is 57.5 kg/cm2. The pelton wheel turbine has 20 buckets and 1,500 litres of water is released through four nozzles to make the turbine spin. The turbine is connected to the generator through a shaft. The generator produces 11 KV power which is stepped up to 220 KV through a transformer and connected to the Idukki - Udumalpet line. The modern control system has been installed by Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and there is a facility to transfer the status and control system to the state load despatch Centre at Kalamassery,” said assistant engineer (electrical) Haridas Vijayan, who is in charge of the installation.

Thottiyar project

The Thottiyar project is located around 1 km away from the Lower Periyar project on the Cheruthoni - Neriamangalam route. Water is brought to the generation station from a weir constructed across Deviyar near Valara Kuthu. The project has a 200 m tunnel and 1,200 m penstock line. The project has one 30 MW generator and a 10 MW generator. The vertical pelton turbines and generators were imported from China.

The project, which was abandoned in 2012, was restarted in 2019. After the Chinese company withdrew from the project, the KSEB invited tender to complete the project but there were no takers. Finally, the board constituted an expert team who installed the machinery based on the drawings. The water pressure at the intake valve is 45 kg/cm2. The project can generate 99 million units of power a year. The power generated is upgraded to 220 KV using a transformer and connected to the 220 KV power line from the Lower Periyar station.

The control system has been provided by ABB. The 10 MW unit was synchronised and connected to the grid on July 15 and has been operating successfully for the past one month. The biggest drawback of the project is the lack of a reservoir. The run-of-the-river project depends on the flow of the river and it will be difficult to operate during summer. There are plans to run the unit using pumped storage during the summer season. The expert team that installed the unit without support from the manufacturer includes assistant executive engineer Benny Paul, and assistant engineers Dinu Varghese, Anoop Eldhose and N Subhash.