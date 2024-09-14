ADGP-RSS meet: CPM not to bow to pressure from allies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided not to bow to the pressure exerted by front partners in the ADGP- RSS meeting row. The party leadership will uphold the stance taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan which was explained in Wednesday’s LDF meeting. The CPM hardened its stand in the wake of public statements made by CPI and RJD leaders even after the issue was settled at the LDF meeting. The CPM is also closely watching the open invitation extended to the CPI by the UDF.

The CPM leadership is of the view that the public statements made by the CPI leaders were inappropriate and against the norms of front courtesy. “In the LDF meeting the CM had explained in length about the issue and the investigation being conducted by the DGP,” a CPM leader told TNIE.

“A government cannot take action against a senior civil servant based on an allegation. The allegation has to be proved first. A high-level inquiry is going on into the issue and a report will be submitted within a month. The CM has requested the leaders to wait for the report. We think there is an orchestrated move to defame the government and the LDF and to portray it as anti-Muslim,” he said.

The CPI continued its open pressure on the CM and CPM on Thursday with state secretary Binoy Viswam and veteran leader K E Ismail pressing for action. Speaking to the media Binoy Viswam said that there is no change in the stand taken by the CPI on the issue.

“There is no change in the stand of the CPI. The issue is why the ADGP met RSS leaders. CPI will not back away from its position,” he said. Veteran leader K E Ismail also demanded that Ajith Kumar should be removed from the post of ADGP as an investigation is on against him. “If he continues in the post, what is the relevance of the investigation? There is a common perception among the public that he had a role in disrupting the Thrissur Pooram. No one can view the meeting between the ADGP and RSS leaders as a silly matter,” he said.

There is also growing discontent in the CPM leadership against the role played by the CPI in keeping the issue live. CPM is also of the view that CPI has fallen into the trap laid by the Congress.