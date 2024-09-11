Women in Cinema Collective members meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Representatives of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.
They conveyed the association's take on the developments following the the release of the Justice Hema Committee report and also on the cinema policy of the government.
The WCC team comprising of well-known actors Revathi and Rima Kallingal, screen writer Deedi Damodaran and editor Beena Paul met the CM at his office. The organisation raised concerns over the safety of women who gave statements before the Hema Committee. It is learnt that the CM assured the representatives to take adequate steps for the safety and welfare of women.
The organisation wants solutions to the problems and it will jointly work with the government, Rima Kallingal told media persons after the meeting.
The government appointed the Hema Committee following a request by the WCC to study the problems faced by women working in cinema.
On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had strongly criticized the state government for not taking legal action based on the Justice K Hema Committee report, which revealed instances of sexual assault against women in the Malayalam film industry.
In the wake of the court's directive, the Special Investigation Team to investigate the criminal incidents mentioned in the report is holding meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to take follow up action on them.