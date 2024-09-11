Women in Cinema Collective members meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The organisation wants solutions to the problems and it will jointly work with the government, Rima Kallingal told media persons after the meeting.

The government appointed the Hema Committee following a request by the WCC to study the problems faced by women working in cinema.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court had strongly criticized the state government for not taking legal action based on the Justice K Hema Committee report, which revealed instances of sexual assault against women in the Malayalam film industry.

In the wake of the court's directive, the Special Investigation Team to investigate the criminal incidents mentioned in the report is holding meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to take follow up action on them.