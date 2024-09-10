Still a step forward: Budding artistes hopeful #MeToo movement will cleanse film industry

“Two steps forward and one step back is still one step forward,” said Rosa Diaz (played by Stephanie Beatriz) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine which resonates quite hard in the current context of #MeToo in Mollywood. Despite the huge mess in the Malayalam film industry, many budding artistes see a silver lining after the release of the Hema Committee report.

What led to this phenomenon was the horrific assault of a prominent actress in 2017. Soon enough, more than a dozen women artistes came forward in unity to support the survivor following which the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) was born. Seven years down the line, the ongoing #MeToo movement could be the defining moment that changes Mollywood's course and makes the industry a safer and better place for women.

This was echoed by Farhan Musthafa, a filmmaking student hailing from Kochi, who said it's good that such incidents have been brought to light at least now though they should have been exposed ages ago. When asked about his hopes for the future, Farhan wishes to see a safe working environment where talented women can work without fear.

"The Malayalam industry has overcome many hindrances during its growth to showcase its name to the entire world and I believe the best is yet to come. Now that we know what is actually happening inside the industry, everyone will be extra aware. Things can get only better after this if justice is delivered to the victims," said the aspiring film editor and director.

Speaking along similar lines is Meera Unnikrishnan, a filmmaking student at St. Joseph's University, Bengaluru, who compares it to a form of cleansing. "Like how your body would need a cleanse every now and then, cinema industry needs a cleanse too. It is something that should be done with other industries as well; not just the cinema industry but all occupations for that matter. It is no secret that we women face some form of sexual violation regardless of where we work or even if we don't work."

Reacting to Mohanlal's request 'not to destroy the industry,' Meera says the movement is about making the industry better rather than destroying it. "I think people who look at the 'industry being destroyed' have a deep-rooted notion that these women who are coming out are just 'unnecessarily creating a scene,' which is where the problem arises. If talking about sexual assault is going to destroy the industry, so be it! Then it will probably at least bring about the rise of another new and better one," she said.

"We (survivors) are made to believe that we should not be speaking about what happened and it's not that big a deal. And since ages, we women have always been 'adjusting' to the point where we have to think twice before voicing out our issues," she added.