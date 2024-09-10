Kerala HC slams government for inaction on Hema Committee Report

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday strongly criticized the state government for not taking legal action based on the Justice K Hema Committee report, which revealed instances of sexual assault against women in the Malayalam film industry.

The court questioned, "Why was the State government inactive till now, even though it received the report in 2019?" The court noted that the government had done nothing for more than four years except sit on the report.

A Special Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.S. Sudha directed the state government to hand over the entire Hema Committee report to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) already constituted to investigate complaints on this matter.