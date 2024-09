THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level team probing the allegations against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar recorded his statement on Thursday. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who heads the team, led the proceedings at the police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the state police chief recommended a vigilance probe into the allegation against Ajith and others of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income. Sources said the proceedings to record Ajith’s statement started at around 11am and went on till 3pm. Ajith gave detailed response to the allegations levelled against him by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

The ADGP had also filed a petition seeking a probe into the allegations raised against him. On the basis of that complaint, sources said, he gave statements against the MLA and denied any wrongdoing from his side.

Besides Shaik, the other three members of the special team- IG G Sparjan Kumar and SPs S Madhusoodanan and A Shanawaz - were also present.

On the vigilance probe, the sources said the state police chief felt that the allegations that Ajith, former Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das and some members of the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Malappuram have unlawfully amassed wealth can be investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Anvar reiterates ADGP removal call

“Since Vigilance specialises in conducting inquiries on graft cases, the matter was forwarded to them for further action.

The intimation for conducting an inquiry has been sent to the anti-graft agency,” the source said.

Anvar, who also met the state police chief on Thursday, said Shaik sought more details about the issues he had raised and he handed over more evidence to him. Reiterating his demand for Ajith’s removal, Anvar said since he was still in the office, evidence had been hard to come by.

“The people who have the evidence are afraid to come forward as Ajith is still in that post,” he said.