Vigilance to look into graft charge against ADGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau will verify the allegation of amassing of wealth levelled by P V Anvar MLA against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and other officers.
The recommendation from State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb in this regard had gone to the state government, which was directed to the Vigilance department.
The department is expected to decide on this matter once its director Yogesh Gupta returns to office after leave on Wednesday.
The state police chief had recommended a Vigilance verification of the corruption allegation against Ajith, former Pathanamthitta police chief Sujith S Das and other officers of the Malappuram District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
Verifying a complaint is the first step taken by Vigilance. Once the verification is done and the Vigilance cops find that the allegations have merit, then a preliminary examination will be ordered.
The decision to get the Vigilance involved in the inquiry was taken as the allegation had to be probed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The high-level inquiry team will meet Ajith again to prepare the final draft of the statement and get his signature. Meanwhile, sources said Anvar met Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh at the latter’s office. The Crime Branch team is working on the missing case of a Kozhikode-based businessman and sources said the visit could have something to do with that investigation.
Meanwhile, Anvar has complained to the State Police Chief that he received an anonymous letter threatening to harm his family members and demanded police protection. The threatening letter was received after Anvar intensified his verbal attack against Ajith.
Verification 1st step
Verifying a complaint is the first step taken by Vigilance
Once it is done and Vigilance finds the allegations have merit, a preliminary examination is ordered
Decision to get Vigilance involved was taken as allegation had to be probed under Prevention of Corruption Act