Vigilance to look into graft charge against ADGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau will verify the allegation of amassing of wealth levelled by P V Anvar MLA against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and other officers.

The recommendation from State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb in this regard had gone to the state government, which was directed to the Vigilance department.

The department is expected to decide on this matter once its director Yogesh Gupta returns to office after leave on Wednesday.

The state police chief had recommended a Vigilance verification of the corruption allegation against Ajith, former Pathanamthitta police chief Sujith S Das and other officers of the Malappuram District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Verifying a complaint is the first step taken by Vigilance. Once the verification is done and the Vigilance cops find that the allegations have merit, then a preliminary examination will be ordered.