KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry will record the statements of those who had deposed before the Justice Hema Committee on issues they faced in the film field. The move comes in the wake of a High Court directive to probe the allegations after analysing the full version of report.

The SIT held meetings in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and Friday to prepare a framework for probing the allegations raised by those in the film industry before the three-member Justice Hema Committee.

According to sources, in the SIT meetings, it was decided to examine the full version of the Hema Committee report and identify persons to be approached for recording fresh statements.

Probe team to identify those who deposed before panel to record fresh statement

Recently, the Kerala High Court directed the state government to issue a full version of the report to the SIT.

Over 50 people had deposed before the committee during its hearing in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Several actors and people working in the film field had given statements, revealing their ordeal, including sexual offences.

“Not all the witnesses have given statements regarding sexual advances they faced in the film industry. We have formed a team to investigate the allegations raised in the Justice Hema Committee report. The team will identify the witnesses and approach them to give a fresh statement. After analysing their fresh statement, a decision on registering cases will be made. We are looking to complete the statement recording procedure within 2 weeks,” said a source.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, several women came out with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against film personalities. Currently, the SIT has registered 23 cases, including against Jayasurya, Mukesh, Siddique, Nivin Pauly, Edavela Babu and Babu Raj and director Ranjith.