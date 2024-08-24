Hema Committee report: Rights panel directs government to take action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government expressed its reluctance to take further action based on the Hema committee report, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the government to examine rights violations in the Malayalam film industry.

In the backdrop of a complaint, commission judicial member K Baijunath directed the chief secretary and the state police chief to go through the Hema committee report and the complaint in detail and come up with an explanation within two weeks on actions to be taken. In its order, the commission observed that going by the Hema committee report and the complaint, there were widespread rights violations in the sector. The order was issued based on a complaint from Kannur native V Devadas seeking action against those behind the rights violations mentioned in the report. The commission will consider the matter during its September sitting to be held in Kannur.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has urged the state government to go for a comprehensive probe into the Hema committee report. In a letter to the chief minister and the minister for cultural affairs, Satheesan said a special probe team led by a woman IPS officer should be formed to probe the matter.

In his letter, the Congress leader pointed out that the report has revealed major accounts of criminal offences, including sexual exploitation and other bitter experiences, faced by women in the field. What has come out through the report are grave offences under the law. As per the judicial system, a criminal offence is termed as an action not just against an individual, but against the entire society. Therefore, penalising the culprits is required as per the system, he said in the letter.

He urged the government to maintain zero tolerance towards those who indulge in sexual violence against women and children. Sitting on a report, which has mentioned serious offences, including those that can attract Pocso charges, for such a long time amounts to challenging the legal system. As per CrPC section 154, once there’s a cognizable offence, the police should register an FIR, he said.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that the state government was trying to sabotage actions on the report. In view of the actors’ body welcoming the report, the government should ideally take the next step. The Pinarayi government has been trying to create an impression of standing with the victims, while at the same time, it seems keen on protecting the predators.