One nation, one election: Muslim League, RSP, KC(M) fail their allies

Both the UDF partners cited flimsy excuse that they don’t consider the Kovind-led panel seriously to justify their lapse. The KC(M) claimed that the party had sent its opinion, but wasn’t sure whether the communication reached the panel.

“Kovind panel’s formation was an eyewash. The BJP government constituted it only for propaganda purpose. Many political parties have not responded to it,” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty told TNIE. He said the League opposed any move to hold simultaneous elections. “We have submitted a representation to the Election Commission and the legal justice committee,” he added.

RSP leader and MP N K Premachandran said the party did not take the panel seriously. “It seems the report was prepared in advance. The BJP government had already decided to implement it policy-wise, and then they invited us for discussion. They wanted a discussion on it at the implementation stage,” he said.

KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani MP said the party had sent its opinion by post to the panel. When pointed out that the party is listed among those that did not respond to the panel, Jose said he was not sure whether it reached the committee. “I’ve to check with my office,” he said.