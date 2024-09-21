Actor rape case accused Pulsar Suni released on bail after seven years

KOCHI: After seven-and-a-half years, Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction case was released from the jail after the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court granted him bail on Friday. Earlier, allowing the bail petition of Suni, the Supreme Court had directed the trial court to decide on bail conditions to be imposed on Suni for his release.
The apex court granted bail to Suni considering that the trial is unlikely to end soon. As directed by the SC, Suni’s lawyer approached the trial court on Thursday with a copy of the apex court order. Following this, the district court ordered Suni to be produced before it on Friday. After Suni was produced, the court heard his counsel and the prosecution on the conditions to be laid for granting him bail. The prosecution demanded strict conditions so that the accused could not influence the witnesses or tamper with any evidence. Suni’s lawyer submitted that the accused is ready to follow any conditions imposed by the court.
After the hearing, the court set 10 conditions for releasing Suni on bail. The accused was directed to execute a bail bond for Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the same amount. He should not influence the witnesses directly or indirectly. Suni should furnish the details of his place of abode before the court within one week and should not change the place without its permission.
He should furnish the phone number before the court within one week and he should not use more than one SIM card. The district probation officer should file a report regarding his conduct during bail on or before the 10th of every month from October 2024. The Ernakulam Rural SP should ensure the safety of the accused while he is on bail. The accused should not be involved in criminal activities while on bail. He shall not give any interview or make any comments about the case or any related matters through any of the print, electronic, visual or social media.
As directed, Suni’s lawyer produced two solvent sureties in the court. After leaving the court, Suni reached Ernakulam Sub Jail and completed the formalities for his release by evening. From the jail, he travelled to his residence in Perumbavoor. He will appear again before the court on September 26 when the court examines accused persons under Section 313 of CrPC.
Suni, who abducted the actor and raped her inside a moving vehicle, was arrested from Ernakulam Court premises on February 23, 2017. With his release, all the accused persons managed to secure bail in the case.