Actor rape case accused Pulsar Suni released on bail after seven years

KOCHI: After seven-and-a-half years, Sunil aka Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor abduction case was released from the jail after the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court granted him bail on Friday. Earlier, allowing the bail petition of Suni, the Supreme Court had directed the trial court to decide on bail conditions to be imposed on Suni for his release.

The apex court granted bail to Suni considering that the trial is unlikely to end soon. As directed by the SC, Suni’s lawyer approached the trial court on Thursday with a copy of the apex court order. Following this, the district court ordered Suni to be produced before it on Friday. After Suni was produced, the court heard his counsel and the prosecution on the conditions to be laid for granting him bail. The prosecution demanded strict conditions so that the accused could not influence the witnesses or tamper with any evidence. Suni’s lawyer submitted that the accused is ready to follow any conditions imposed by the court.