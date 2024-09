KOCHI: It’s final. Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s fate has been sealed, he’s on his way out making way for Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas to be the NCP’s nominee in the state cabinet. The decision was taken at a top-level meeting that party president Sharad Pawar convened in Mumbai on Friday, sources said. As quid pro quo, Saseendran is likely to be made the NCP state president.

However, a formal announcement will be made only after the state NCP leaders meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and officially convey the party’s decision, they said. The decision to replace the minister should also get approval from the LDF.

Though Thomas, brother of the late Thomas Chandy, had managed to garner support from the NCP, it was the stand of the CPM, especially Pinarayi, that proved to be a stumbling block for his ministerial aspirations. Saseendran had threatened to quit as MLA if he was forced to step down from the minister’s office.

The CM had warned the NCP that in such a scenario Pawar’s party would be left with only one MLA, and it was not necessary that it should be considered for a cabinet berth.

Final decision only after discussion with Pinarayi

Pinarayi had even hinted that he could give the ministerial post to RJD, which also has one MLA. Later, he backtracked, saying he didn’t want to interfere with the internal matters of an ally, the sources said.

Saseendran also toned down his adamant stand on the ministerial position after Pawar’s intervention.

“Saseendran’s request for the state president post is likely to be granted, as the incument Chacko had already been elevated to the post of the party’s national working president earlier this year,” said a source.

What proved crucial for Saseendran was the erosion in support within the party. During the earlier power tussles in the NCP, the party and the LDF firmly stood behind him.

However, the situation changed after Chacko, who quit the Congress and joined the NCP, was made the party’s state president. Recently majority of NCP district presidents also agreed to the change.

Meanwhile, sources close to Saseendran told TNIE that a final decision will be taken only after consultations with the CM. “Pawar will once again hold talks with the leaders,” said a leader close to Saseendran.

Chacko and Saseendran were unavailable for comments.