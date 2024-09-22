A true comrade bids adieu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Once the word ‘attack’ is uttered, we are to charge into the station. Both of them should be brought out of lock-up. It should be over in 15 minutes. Once ‘retreat’ is announced, we should’ve left the station. Let’s do this the guerilla way...” Seventeen of them marched into the station in the thick of night to set free two of their comrades - N K Madhavan and Varuthootty.

“I was the last one. It was my job to persuade anyone who would want to back out during the journey, but none opted out!” was how Lawrence recalled the episode. He was only 21 years old at the time. A failed mutiny -- Edappally police station attack - remains a significant revolutionary tale in the state’s history. The Edappally episode could well be termed as the immediate outcome of the 1948 Calcutta Thesis which felt it was time for the rank and file to take up armed resistance.

A revolutionary to the core, Lawrence was one of the very few who chose the path of Communism at a young age, albeit hailing from a Christian background. “It was more of a militant action. Cadres were ready to give up their lives. However the party never openly acknowledged the station attack. People like Lawrence were among those who set the foundation for organising people to fight against injustice,” recounts Appukkuttan Vallikkunnu, who along with Lawrence, was ironically shown the door at a party conference, almost four decades later.