Actor Mohanlal meets his ‘Amma’ for one last time

KOCHI : Acted in more than 50 films together, the mother-son relationship between Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Mohanlal, on and off the screen was much celebrated and glorified by Malayalees, especially in the 1980s and 90s.

Mohanlal, who usually does not appear in public events, came to Kalamassery Municipal Town Hall on Saturday where Ponnamma’s mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage in the morning. After paying homage to his Ponnammachechi, he spent hours near the mortal remains of his favourite Amma in the Malayalam film industry, in silence.

The duo has acted together in Chenkol (1993), Kireedom (1989), Vandanam (1989), Kakkakuyil (2001), Bharatham (1991), Nammuk Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal (1986), Vietnam Colony (1992), and His Highness Abdullah (1990) and other films. Recalling her relationship with Mohanlal, she once recalled, “He is my son. He has called me ‘Amme’, ‘Amme’ in several films.”

She had also expressed her love and affection towards Mohanlal’s family. “When I go to attend events, many people ask me why I didn’t bring my son along with me. I just smile, people used to believe that we were mother and son in real life too,” she spoke openly.

Reacting to her demise, the actor acknowledging her love for him, wrote on Facebook: “My beloved Ponnammachechi has always showered love upon me and my characters as much as a mother does,” he wrote.