CPI can join UDF if past mistakes are corrected, says Congress state president K Sudhakaran

KANNUR: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has extended an invitation to the CPI to join the UDF, provided the party addresses its past mistakes.

“We haven’t forgotten what CPI leaders said about Rahul Gandhi. However, if the CPI corrects its previous mistakes, we are willing to consider their inclusion in the UDF,” Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur.

Criticising the LDF further, he termed CPI’s current position in the front “pathetic”. Sudhakaran urged the party to reconsider its alliance with the LDF, saying, “CPI should reflect on whether they want to remain as Pinarayi’s slaves. Though they may have reservations about the government, they have failed to stand firm against the CM.”

Sudhakaran also slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the P V Anvar issue. “Pinarayi has two faces, one of the ruling party and the other of the opposition. It is confirmed that P V Anvar threatens CM. Anvar has been openly exposing CPM. But the party is not taking any action against him,” he said.