IUML says Left MLA Anvar is not invited to party

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday urged the state government to conduct an impartial probe into the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

“The allegations against the police must be investigated. The stance that there is nothing to probe regarding the police’s criminal activities is unacceptable. The conduct of the police in Malappuram over the past few years has been mysterious.

Criminal activities, including the involvement of the police in gold smuggling, need to be examined. If no proper investigation is carried out, the UDF will organise protests against the state government,” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

Meanwhile, the IUML state leadership denied reports suggesting that the IUML leadership in Nilambur had invited left-independent Anvar to join the party. IUML Nilambur Mandalam president Iqbal Munderi, in a social media post earlier on Sunday, said that Anvar must align with the IUML and UDF’s positions, as they have taken the correct stands.

The IUML state leadership, however, clarified that Iqbal’s statement had been misinterpreted and confirmed that the IUML Nilambur leadership had not invited Anvar to the party.

Senior Congress leaders also categorically declared that Anvar would not be invited to join Congress, given his recent statements.